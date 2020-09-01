Lyon County Public Health officials reported 19 new recoveries and eight new positives, Tuesday afternoon, bringing the active number of cases to 84.
There have been 878 cases recorded overall including 776 recoveries and 17 deaths. There are also an additional 16 pending death certificates from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Five people remained hospitalized.
There are four active clusters in the county related to private industry, long-term care and bars or restaurants:
Private Industry: 2 active cluster, 154 total cases, 7 active cases, 1 death
Long Term Care: 1 active cluster, 151 total cases, 11 active cases, 10 deaths (Plus 14 pending death certificates from KDHE)
Bars or Restaurants: 1 active cluster, 6 total cases, 5 active cases, 0 deaths
Statewide, Kansas reported 1,564 new COVID-19 cases from Friday to Monday, bringing the state's confirmed total to 42,612. Health officials also reported an additional three COVID-19-related deaths for a statewide death toll of 446.
