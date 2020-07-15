Emporia State University President Allison Garrett is applauding the Trump administration's Tuesday decision to rescind a rule that would have required them to transfer or leave the country if classes were held entirely online due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The administration was facing eight federal lawsuits and opposition from hundreds of universities across the country when it announced the reversal. The decision was announced at the start of a hearing in a federal lawsuit in Boston brought by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said federal immigration authorities agreed to pull the July 6 directive and “return to the status quo.”
"I am very pleased to tell you that the federal government [Tuesday] rescinded its guidance that would have forced Emporia State international students to leave the United States if we must move to remote classes," Garrett said in a written statement to the campus community. "The guidance, originally issued July 6, was rescinded to resolve a federal lawsuit brought by Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology."
Garrett said international students enrolled at ESU will once again fall under the March 2020 directive, under which the university has been operating since the spring semester.
"Under these changes, international students may take online classes and remain in compliance for visa purposes if Emporia State needs to move classes to remote instruction," she said.
Emporia State is planning to welcome students back to campus with a hybrid plan for the Fall 2020 semester next month. Face-to-face classes will begin Aug. 17, with the final day of face-to-face instruction scheduled for Nov. 20. At that time, students will leave campus for an extended Thanksgiving break. The final week of classes will then begin remotely Nov. 30. Final exams will also be administered remotely, beginning the week of Dec. 7.
"We know, however, that the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve, and we may need to adjust our plans," Garrett said. "[Tuesday's] change is the right decision so that our international students will have one less uncertainty to consider. To these students — I am excited that you can move back to campus without the fear that you may suddenly have to return home. Our Office of International Education is ready to help you with your planning for the fall 2020 semester."
ESU welcomes about 450 international students to its campus each year — about 7.5% of the overall student population. University leaders worried that the policy would make students who traveled home for the summer fearful of returning to the United States, or feel as though they were no longer welcome.
“What if we were forced to go online again?” Mark Daly, dean of international education, told The Emporia Gazette in a July 7 interview. “It’s not something that we are planning on, but they are fearful that they would be stuck and then they would be out of compliance — and that scares them. It’s causing a lot of uncertainty and a lot of fear for our students and their families.”
The emotional trauma is not something that will easily be forgotten.
“We have some who went home who are watching us from across an ocean and this is weighing on them heavily on what to do,” he said.
The announcement brings relief to thousands of foreign students who had been at risk of being deported from the country, along with hundreds of universities that were scrambling to reassess their plans for the fall in light of the policy. With the policy rescinded, ICE will revert to a directive from March that suspended typical limits around online education for foreign students.
ICE did not immediately comment on the decision.
Under the policy, international students in the U.S. would have been forbidden from taking all their courses online this fall. New visas would not have been issued to students at schools planning to provide all classes online, which includes Harvard. Students already in the U.S. would have faced deportation if they didn’t transfer schools or leave the country voluntarily. Even if an outbreak had forced colleges to move all their classes online during the semester, international students would have been forced to transfer to a school with campus instruction or leave the country.
Immigration officials issued the policy last week, reversing the earlier guidance from March 13 telling colleges that limits around online education would be suspended during the pandemic. University leaders believed the rule was part of President Donald Trump’s effort to pressure the nation’s schools and colleges to reopen this fall even as new virus cases rise.
The policy drew sharp backlash from higher education institutions, with more than 200 signing court briefs supporting the challenge by Harvard and MIT. Colleges said the policy would put students’ safety at risk and hurt schools financially. Many schools rely on tuition from international students, and some stood to lose millions of dollars in revenue if the rule had taken hold.
Harvard and MIT argued that immigration officials violated procedural rules by issuing the guidance without justification and without allowing the public to respond. They also argued that the policy contradicted ICE’s March 13 directive telling schools that existing limits on online education would be suspended “for the duration of the emergency.”
The suit noted that Trump’s national emergency declaration has not been rescinded and that virus cases are spiking in some regions.
Immigration officials, however, argued that they told colleges all along that any guidance prompted by the pandemic was subject to change. They said the rule was consistent with existing law barring international students from taking classes entirely online. Federal officials said they were providing leniency by allowing students to keep their visas even if they study online from abroad.
