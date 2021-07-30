EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
Everyone at Lyon County Public Health, for all the work you’ve done in the past 16 months and especially now that the pandemic is rearing its ugly head again. Thank you for continuing to advocate for science, reason and compassion in the face of so much conspiracy theory, agenda-driven disinformation and patent disregard for the health and wellbeing of others.
The Emporia High girls wrestling team, for holding a wrestling camp for younger girls in our community. In the two years of your program, you’ve made Emporia tremendously proud, and we love that you’re passing down your craft to the next generation of female wrestlers.
Emporia State University Psychology Department Chair Jim Persinger, for developing and teaching a program designed to help school faculty and staff respond effectively in the event of a crisis. If the past 16 months have taught us anything, it’s that life is difficult. We all need people we can rely on to guide us through the toughest times.
Rev. Tara Thompson, for coming to Emporia to pastor First Christian Church. You told our reporter that what drew you there was material service to the community. We need more religious organizations that focus in that direction.
Emporia Gazette news and online editor Ryann Brooks, who not only won the Readers’ Choice Award for Best Writer/Columnist but who also took this whole week off for a much-needed vacation. As other newsroom staff and I stepped in, we realized just how much she does on a daily basis. Thanks for everything you do. We’re glad you got some time off, but I think we’re ready for you to come back now.
