Back to school assistance
The Salvation Army is taking applications for back to school assistance for low income families for the 2020 school year. Qualifying students will receive voucher to purchase needed school supplies and clothing.
Applications taken by phone by calling 342-3093 between 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Aug. 24 - 26.
This service funded by the Jones Foundation and the Heritage Fund.
Main Street Moonlight Walk Party
The Moonlight Walk Party is 5 - 9 p.m. Thursday in downtown Emporia.
Due to current circumstances, Main Street is combining the annual Welcome Back Block Party and Summer Moonlight Madness into one event. Participating businesses will be having specials and promotions during the event. Visit www.emporiamainstreet.com for a Passport.
Return completed passports to the Emporia Main Street office Thursday evening or by noon Friday to qualify for prize drawings.
Greenwood County Republicans to hold convention
The Greenwood County Republicans will hold a convention to replace the County Attorney Joe Lee at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 in the commission room at the Greenwood County Courthouse. If you are interested in applying, contact Party Chairman, Carol by Aug. 22. Ann Flock. Call 620-437-6941 or e-mail: carolannflock@gmail.com. By Saturday, August 22.
Strong Like Marisol
Stickers are being sold to raise money for Marisol Marin, a local girl battling kidney cancer. Stickers at 3-by-3-inches and are waterproof and weatherproof.
They are $5 each, with $1 added for shipping or free to pick up in Emporia. Orders will be received the week of Aug. 17.
Order @ClaireAndGracieBoutique on Facebook.
Commodities distribution
Government commodity food boxes will be distributed curbside from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Salvation Army Annex, 209 W. 4th Ave., until boxes are gone.
209 W. 4th Ave.
Lineups will start in front of the building facing east. Boxes will not be taken across the street. All persons with a vehicle are required to line up. Walk-ups must adhere to 6-foot social distancing guidelines.
Proof of income is not required. Family name and number in household will be required. A signed permission slip must be provided to pick up for anyone outside the household. Call 342-3093 for further information.
American Legion meets
American Legion Post 5, located at 2921 W. 12th Ave., holds membership meetings the fourth Tuesday of each month. For more information, call the Legion at 342-1119.
Make a Joyful Noise 5K
The Make a Joyful Noise 5K has gone virtual due to the ongoing pandemic. Register by Sept. 3 to receive a shirt and medal and swag bag - if you are already registered for the event, you are good to go.
You will still be able to complete the race on your own time and submit your results to us. We ask that results be submitted (either on the MaJN5K Facebook page/inbox or to the joyfulnoise5k@gmail.com email) by Sept. 19 for Super Series verification.
Participants will also receive an MP4 file of local praise and worship musicians to listen to while completing the race. We will be working on these recordings in the near future and get them sent to your emails ASAP.
For more information, email joyfulnoise5k@gmail.com or visit @MaJN5K on Facebook.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church will serve from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sundays via curbside pick up.
To-go meals available for pick-up while supplies last.
Night of Worship
The Emporia Granada Theatre invites the community to a night of worship to overcome the worrisome times that we have been facing, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the theatre.
Come sing along with Gabriela Galindo, Jason and Abby Palmer who will be the masters of ceremony for the night. The event will also be virtually streamed.
Attention Mustang owners
Do you own a Ford Mustang? Do you want to start a Mustang Club? Contact Ray Loomis at 620-794-7663. The Topeka Mustang Club will help Emporia get started.
Mobile resource bus
The Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas Mobile Resource Bus is scheduling a stop in Emporia to assistant with food, clothing, books, personal hygiene items, diapers and season items. Appointment services for rental assistance and utility assistance can be made two weeks prior to the visits.
The bus is scheduled to be at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 205 S. Lawrence St., from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.
Call 913-433-2039 to schedule an appointment.
