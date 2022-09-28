One of the casualties of Emporia State University's workforce management framework may be the elimination of its longstanding debate program.
According to a post to social media, the debate team as been cut as part of the university's realignment.
"I have been notified today that the debate team at Emporia State University has officially been cut as part of their 'workforce management framework,'" the ESU debate team said on Facebook Tuesday. "I am incredibly hurt and frustrated that this was done with no prior notification or discussion, or really with any rationale provided whatsoever. Debate has been a feature at ESU for 148 years, we're older than the football team. Of the six national championships ESU has won, three of them are from the debate team.
"We are still finishing out the 2022-2023 competition year, but this will be the final year of ESU debate with institutional support. By all indications, this is a done deal and an incredibly sad one at that."
Emporia State's debate team is a program of the university's communication department. According to the debate web site, the program began in 1874 "and continues to be one of the most competitive and successful academic organizations on campus."
ESU Debate has won three national championships (CEDA: 1993, 2013 & NDT: 2013) and numerous other awards, including three runner-up awards at the CEDA National Championship.
ESU Debate is a member of both the Cross Examination Debate Association (CEDA) and the National Debate Tournament (NDT).
This is a developing story.
There's an interesting article that references ESU's 2013 debate team in the August 16, 2021 edition of The New York Times. (Online at https://tinyurl.com/c7eb38j9).
In it, the author discusses the very real problems of inequality in debate and states:
"[I]t should be pointed out that it wasn’t a Black team from Northwestern, Dartmouth or Emory that ultimately won the National Debate Tournament in 2013 but rather Emporia State, a school that accepts over 80 percent of its applicants and has an in-state tuition under $7,000 a year. An identity-first approach, in other words, took the most prestigious title in debate away from the rich, powerful schools."
The Kansas Board of Regents and ESU administrators will, it seems, now be rectifying that.
