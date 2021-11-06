Reviewed by Lynn Bonney
“I Dream He Talks to Me.” By Allison Moorer. Hachette Books, 2021. $28.
When John Henry Earle was a year old, he was a happy little boy. He smiled and laughed. He took great delight in music. He was beginning to learn to speak.
But a few months later, when he reached 16 months, John Henry seemed to have lost his words. He didn’t respond to his parents and he was no longer trying to form words.
It would be some time before his mother could put a name to what was happening to John Henry, some time more before she could accept the diagnosis: autism.
Allison Moorer, singer, songwriter and John Henry’s mother, has written an engaging account of what happens when life takes a most unexpected turn — “I Dream He Talks to Me: A Memoir of Learning How to Listen.” In this slim volume, Moorer recounts the triumphs and heartbreaks of parenting a child whose needs are special and unique. “If you know one person with autism,” she writes, “you know one person with autism.”
After much resistance, Moorer learned to accept that she was the mother of “a human being who couldn’t manage the information he received in a typical fashion.” John Henry still responded to music; he sang to himself and had favorite among recordings of musical groups. But he was unlike other children she knew, in that he wasn’t able to progress in many ways.
Routine was important to John Henry, so Moorer tried to follow a routine. Bathtime was a calming pleasure. But he required constant attention because he might injure himself while playing. Or he might injure someone else: A head-butt from a child who had no intention of inflicting pain could lead to a playmate’s broken nose.
Moorer and John Henry’s father, musician Steve Earle, split up, which left her to face life as a single parent, the person who would stand between the child and the world. She found strength and assistance in people who could be helpers. Teachers, friends and a sister were ready to help her as she continued her musical career, which often demanded cross-country flights. Anyone who has traveled with children will empathize with the problems entailed in navigating airports and flight schedules. Readers may find themselves as exhausted as Moorer was in trying to meet the demands of caring for John Henry and maintaining a semblance of “normal life.”
Like any parent, Moorer worries about what the future holds for her child. Will he be fine? What is fine? The answers are murky when the child seems to progress one day, then lose all the progress the next day. She still longs for a time when he might talk with her, when he might read the letters she writes to him.
Moorer seems to have accepted that she cannot know John Henry’s future, something any parent can understand. And like most parents, she has dreams for her child. She was generous to share them with parents everywhere.
Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.