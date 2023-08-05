USD 253 and other school districts have important elections coming up in November. It’s the time new School Board members will be elected. Even though election day (Nov. 7) is a couple of months away, it is important to remember the what, where, when, why and who we’re voting for.
In USD 253, we are electing four School Board Members on Nov. 7th. So, know where your voting precinct is or vote early by requesting a ballot. Remember, it is legal to vote early, but you have to request a ballot.
There are seven candidates who will be on the ballot this year. Four of them are incumbents and three of them are not. It is imperative for all of us to get to know these candidates because the School Board will be guiding USD 253 into the future. Even though it is important for us to get to know them, it’s also important for us to know what we want in a school board member. Here are a couple of quotes that might help us as we get to know the candidates.
“At the heart of it all, members of a district’s board of education must believe, unequivocally, in the value of public education.” (Schoolboard CandidateGuide, 2015)
“The ideal school board candidate values service to others and desires to guide lasting investments in public schools. Great school board candidates are passionate about supporting students, teachers and staff and advocating for the value of public schools in their community and across Kansas. They believe in creating a bright future for their community.” (Kansas Association of School Boards, KASB 2022)
Though these quotes may not fully encapsulate all the traits a school board member might possess, they definitely tell us something. We need people who want to serve our school district, and not be distracted by what’s happening in other states. We need people who don’t have a personal agenda based on religious practices or ideologies. We need people who will support public schools and not private institutions. We need people who will not be guided by sound bites from the media, but rather have a mind and a heart for seeking what is best for USD 253, the students, the teachers and staff.
Keeping in mind that our job, our responsibility, is to elect who we think is the best person to fill the seats on the Board of Education in USD 253, take some time to get to know the candidates. Ask them questions. And then on Nov. 7, choose the four people you believe will guide USD 253 into a “bright future.”
Mic McGuire
Emporia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.