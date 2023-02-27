Emporia High School Theatre will present Kate Hamill's theatrical adaptation of Jane Austen's "Pride & Prejudice" this week.
The adaptation "retains all of the staples of the novel," according to EHS theatre teacher Kacie Hastings. "Convoluted romance and family drama are woven with witty banter and tasteful humor."
Austen's "Pride & Prejudice" tells the story of the outspoken Elizabeth Bennet and her sistes, who live with their mother and father in the English countryside.
The Bennett sisters, at the order of their mother, attend many balls with the hopes of capturing themselves the most valuable prize they can hope to earn: a husband. All except for Elizabeth, that is. Lizzy would rather not attend ostentatious parties to meet wealthy suitors, blinded by her own prejudice that “a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife" — until she meets proud Mr. Darcy.
Join Elizabeth and her sisters in their quest to find love, marry rich, and win the game of life.
"Pride & Prejudice" is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3, at the EHS Auditorium. Tickets are $7 per person.
