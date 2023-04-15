A strong employer brand that aligns with who you are as an organization is the key to attracting successful employment candidates. A whopping 75% of job seekers say they research a company’s reputation when exploring new career opportunities.
A strong employer brand not only attracts top-ranking talent; it also entices employees to stay loyal to your organization. Here’s how to build your brand as a great employer.
One of the first things to focus on when building your employer brand is your reputation. Prospective employees will want to know how working for you will help their careers progress and the type of company culture you cultivate, as well as the benefits they can reap as an employee. Additionally, today’s workforce values the impact companies have on their community and society as a whole. Define your values and integrate them into your brand to attract and retain top talent.
If you want to stand out when attracting talent, define your Employer Value Proposition (EVP), or your core values and principles as an organization. Think of it as the agreement between you and your potential new employees, including what they can expect in return for working hard for you.
While creating an EVP, include your unique offerings for employees, outline how your employer brand stands out from your competitors, and detail what your employees can expect from day one of working with you.
Nearly 80% of job seekers examine a company’s mission and purpose before applying, so be sure your employer brand accurately reflects your mission. Align your brand with your company values, and find ways to implement them into the workplace. For instance, if your company values work-life balance, allow your workers to create their own schedules or offer remote work options or build in breaks throughout the work day.
“Inclusion” has become a popular business buzzword, but in practice, it means ensuring that every employee feels valued and like they truly belong in an organization, regardless of their background or experiences. Melanie Kelly, VP of Marketing at Pivot Energy, advises prioritizing employee belonging as a key tenet of your company culture if you want a strong employer reputation.
Social media is more prominent than ever in the job market, with many candidates using platforms like LinkedIn as a primary source for finding job opportunities. Ensure your social media presence is positive by highlighting the best parts of your company on your pages. For example, shining a spotlight on employee accomplishments is an effective way to demonstrate that your company provides room for growth and celebrates and recognizes your employees’ successes.
Once you’ve developed your employer brand, engage your current employees in conversations about it to help assess whether your practices are living up to your brand and the reputation you’re building. No company is a monolith, so the owner should not be the only one building the brand. Encouraging your employees’ feedback will only make your brand stronger. Your employees are a natural extension of your brand.
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.