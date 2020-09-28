Ashley’s Nehls’ Spartans weren’t even supposed to be competing at Burlington High School on Saturday afternoon. But when Shawnee Mission Northwest canceled on EHS, the Spartans went searching for another opportunity to play.
Ultimately, Nehls and her staff settled on the Burlington Invitational. The decision, made primarily due to relative proximity, turned out to be a good one. The Spartans dominated on the road, winning all five of their matches to come home to Emporia as tournament champions.
Following a loss earlier in the week to Washburn Rural, it was the perfect bounce-back performance.
“The girls came in pretty confident in themselves and picked up some early wins,” Nehls said. “We did a really good job over the whole day. It was fun.”
EHS didn’t drop a single set at the 31st Burlington Invitational and powered their way to five-consecutive sweeps to come away as tournament champions at Burlington on Saturday.
After picking up pool-play victories over Fredonia and Waverly to start the day, the Spartans overcame early struggles against the hosts but recovered and carried the momentum into elimination wins over Iola and Humboldt to close the competition. The service game of junior Elleanna Bennett was crucial in guiding EHS throughout the day, allowing Spartans fixtures such as fellow junior Grace Xu and senior Emily Christensen to settle into play and maximize their own impact. With the tournament victory, EHS now stands at 14-6 on the season.
“I was proud to see my players assess what had happened in the Burlington match and not be okay with it,” Nehls said. “We didn’t settle and went on to play our best volleyball in the final two matches and that helped us come away on top.”
The Spartans arrived to Burlington and made quick work of their first two opponents, sweeping Fredonia and Waverly in hasty fashion. Xu distributed 20 assists in the 25-10, 25-12 in the opening victory before Bennett and senior Sohpia Rethman served EHS past Waverly for the 25-9, 25-8 win. It was a fortuitous start to the day for the Spartans and the pair of commanding victories set the tone for what was to come.
Against Burlington, though, things didn’t come quite as easily for EHS.
In the final round of pool-play, Nehls’ Spartans received something of a wake up call. After two resounding wins, EHS dug itself a hole in the first set with the Wildcats, committing unforced errors while the serving that had been so effective in the opening pair of matches disappeared. The dominant Spartans who opened the day were suddenly nowhere to be found.
The match flipped entirely midway through the first set when Nehls moved Bennett into a different role. In the new spot, the junior’s powerful serve became an even larger factor in EHS attack and provided opportunities for playmakers such as Xu, Christenson and junior Gracie Gilpin. Under the new set up, the Spartans stole the first set 25-23 before handily taking the second on the back of more Bennett brilliance in the service game and completed the sweep with a 25-18 set victory.
In pulling off the comeback over Burlington, EHS overcame adversity it might not have been able to earlier in the season when it succumbed to similar struggles against strong opponents. For Nehls, the resurgence was a sign of just how far her team has come as the season has rolled along.
“They’re a lot more resilient than I give them credit for,” Nehls said. “I’m hard on them and it’s only because I know what they’re capable of. I think they love to prove me wrong and I was really proud of how they stepped up and kind of pushed through.”
With the momentum built from the Burlington sweep, the Spartans returned to their early morning form and burst to the tournament win. Against Iola, Xu once again served as a force in the middle, setting the table with 15 assists. Senior Macey Adams was also pivotal in initiating the EHS offense with a team-high 10 serve returns. With its attack back on track, the Spartans shot past the Iola 25-10, 25-16.
In the championship match, Humboldt offered a challenge but it simply wasn’t enough to take down the runaway train Spartans. EHS relied heavily again on its top performers as Xu and Bennett carried the Spartans to 25-14, 25-18 victory to seal the tournament.
When the final point was secured, the Spartans, who went unscathed in all fives matches, felt accomplished...and tired.
“We were honestly kind of relieved,” Nehls said. “It was an exhausting day. We never play five matches in a row. But the girls were so excited and I was so proud of them. I could tell they were proud of themselves. But by the end of it, we had a little celebration and then they were like ‘can we go home?’”.
With a tournament title under their belts, the Spartans will return home where they’ll host Topeka-West and Highland Park on Tuesday night. After a dominant performance over the weekend, EHS will come into those two matches with an assuredness gained from the successful trip to Burlington.
“I know they’re feeling very confident now,” Nehls said. “We still need to get in there and get down to business, but I’m excited for them to step back onto the court with this kind of new confidence that they have for themselves.”
