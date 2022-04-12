The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has opened a new ATLAS (Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations) site at American Legion Ball-McColm Post 5.
This ATLAS site gives Veterans who receive care at the VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System the option to connect with their VA providers closer to home. The site offers a private appointment room. It also has the technology for Veterans to meet with their VA care team through VA Video Connect, VA’s secure videoconferencing app.
ATLAS enables VA to provide services that do not require hands-on exams. These services include nutrition counseling, select primary care visits, social work assistance and mental health appointments. The Center for Strategic Partnerships has facilitated this care through collaboration with Philips North America, The American Legion, VFW and Walmart to establish ATLAS sites.
“ATLAS sites are opening at many American Legion posts across the country,” said Paul Dillard, national commander of The American Legion. “There is a great reason for this: Telehealth makes sense. Not only is it a safer option during a pandemic, but Veterans can save substantially on time and transportation costs. The American Legion supports and celebrates technology that brings such convenience to Veterans.”
VA has established COVID-19 protocols at ATLAS sites. These protocols are based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Environmental Protection Agency. The ATLAS site at the Emporia American Legion post is also following local guidelines.
ATLAS is part of VA’s Anywhere to Anywhere initiative. The pilot initiative works to better serve the more than 9 million Veterans who receive care through VA — no matter where they live. Including the Emporia site, there are 13 operational ATLAS sites across the country.
Veterans who want to schedule an appointment at the Emporia ATLAS site can call 913-682-2000, ext. 53577.
To learn more about this ATLAS site, call VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System ATLAS team members, Randy Kohl or Gail Cheatham at 785-350-3111, ext. 52004.
For more information on the ATLAS initiative, visit VA’s Office of Connected Care website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.