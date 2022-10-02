Three people were injured Saturday morning when a pickup truck went out of control on the Kansas Turnpike south of Emporia.
The Kansas Highway patrol reports the truck went off the highway about six miles south of the interchange around 7:10 a.m. It crossed both northbound lanes, hit the center wall and overturned.
Passenger Marco Jurado, 25, of Kansas City was taken to Newman Regional Health with what troopers called “suspected minor injuries.”
Driver Alejandro Cisneros, 23, and passenger Abigail Jurado, 23, both of Kansas City, complained of pain but received care on the scene.
Debris from the pickup flew over the center wall into the southbound lanes. Some of it hit a car driven by a North Dakota man, but he was not hurt.
Troopers noted everyone involved in the crash wore seatbelts.
