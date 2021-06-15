The Lyon County Commission will hear a litany of budget requests from various local organizations during its action session on Thursday.
Those presenting their requests to the commission will be Ian Boyd of the Emporia Senior Center, Trudy Hutchinson of Hetlinger Developmental Services Inc., Casey Woods and Jessica Buchholtz of Emporia Main Street and Dean Hollenbeck and Steven Loewen of Flint Hills Technical College.
Lyon County Area Transportation finance officer Shane Brunner will ask the commission to approve grant submissions requesting additional funding for LCAT's security camera expansion and new operating facility projects.
Melissa McAllister will present on the Emporia-Lyon County Interlocal Agreement.
The action session is scheduled for 9 a.m., with public comment at 9:45 a.m.
