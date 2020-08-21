The United Way of the Flint Hills annual campaign kickoff brought dozens of cars to the Lyon County Fairgrounds for the organization’s first ever drive-thru food drive, Thursday evening.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., visitors were encouraged to donate a variety of non-perishable food items including powdered milk, boxed dinners, canned meals, Ramen noodles and other condiments. The proceeds were given to several local organizations and food pantries such as The Salvation Army and even those outside Lyon County, including entities like the Help House of Osage County and Morris County Care & Share.
According to United Way Executive Director Mickey Edwards, Thursday’s event was especially needed in some of the area’s more rural communities, a few of which had seen food donations trickle to a stop during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re all about meeting the needs of our community,” she said. “Coincidentally, I was at a food pantry for one of our agencies that is a community partner just last week. Even though this food drive had been planned prior to that, when I was given a tour I noticed that the shelves seemed really bare. So, I know that the timing of this drive couldn’t be any better. We’ve got great need in all of the eight counties that we serve.”
Part of the reason for the pressing need, Edwards said, was a combination of complications from the virus with pre-existing financial situations in Lyon and other neighboring counties.
“We know that this isn’t something that is just experienced during a pandemic,” she said. “We have fairly high rates of kids in our schools here in town that are getting free and reduced lunches. That’s a pretty good indication of overall food insecurity. So, outside of everything else going on, we knew we had the opportunity to help with something a lot of people were dealing with anyway.”
Moving forward, Edwards hopes residents will heavily consider donating directly to their area pantries or charitable organizations, but did not shut the door on future editions of drive-thru giveaways.
“While I can’t say for certain what the future will bring as far as our events, I do think this is something we would consider doing again if the community really comes out and lets us know, ‘Hey, this is a way that we want to help...’” she said. “If an individual wants to donate cash or another sort of monetary gift at any time, they can do so on our website at www.unitedwayoftheflinthills.org. There’s a ‘donate’ button right at the top that makes it very easy to give. If they would like to designate that gift as something to be put towards food donations, we can make that happen and get the funds where they need to go to help the agencies who assist those that are food insecure.”
United Way of the Flint Hills can be reached at 620-342-7564 for those seeking additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.