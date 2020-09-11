Friday marked a day of reflection and solemn commemoration for many around the country as Americans remembered the thousands of innocent lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks 19 years ago.
Locally, dozens of Emporians could be seen gathering outside the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office for a series of talks presented by area first responders, members of the American Legion Post 5 Riders and state government officials.
“We’re here today to say we have not forgotten those that perished,” said Clay Childs, director of the Post 5 Riders. “We’ve not forgotten those that stand ready to do the same thing today. We’ve not forgotten those that risked their lives and their health in the days that followed. We’ve not forgotten those that were inspired by their country to serve in the military. We’ve not forgotten those that did not come back, or did not come back the same.”
The goal of the morning, organizers said, wasn’t just to honor the sacrifice of heroic police officers, firefighters, paramedics and post 9/11 veterans, but also to think on the importance of the event as it related to American tennants of freedom and unity moving forward.
“What happened directly after that day is the kind of thing America needs right now,” said Sheriff Jeff Cope. “We need to come together regardless of race, regardless of religion and regardless of political affiliation. We’re Americans. We stand as one, and we need to remember that.”
In the lulls between Friday’s speeches, members of the nearby fire station served to offer poignant tributes to the events of the fateful day, blaring a siren to signify a following moment of silence for the attack on the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 7:46 a.m., the South Tower at 8:03 a.m. and the Pentagon at 8:37 a.m.
Following the initial displays, American Legion Post 5 Riders took part in a flagged motorcycle escort to Emporia Fire Station #2 near 15th and Industrial Road, rounding out the ceremony with another moment of silence at 9:03 a.m. for the courageous passengers of Flight 93 before final remarks were offered.
“These are the stories that have to be told again, and again, and again,” said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who began by commending Emporians for gathering in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic and rainy, fall-like conditions. “I think there are deeper stories that we can probably reflect on even today as we gather in the midst of another difficult time for America.
“We’ll go through more difficult times and we have to remember what’s constant … I absolutely agree how important it is that we remember, but it’s also important that we don’t allow ourselves to live in the past. That really is the secret of America … It is so important that as we live through the ebb and flow of human history, and as the great crises come and go, we can remember what happened in the past, but we are not bound by it. We can choose our course forward. We’ve been blessed with institutions that allow us to gather and decide for ourselves what our tomorrow will look like. That’s the lesson out of 9/11. That’s what all those people died for.”
