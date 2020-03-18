Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies in the evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions late. Low 29F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.