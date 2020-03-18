Two Council Grove residents who recently traveled to the Caribbean have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Morris County Public Health Department, according to a written release sent by Public Information Officer William Kassebaum received by The Emporia Gazette Wednesday night.
According to the release, the individuals tested positive Wednesday in Morris County. The individuals reportedly visited several locations while symptomatic including:
- Watts Coffee on March 12 and 13 in the morning
- Rays Apple Market March 12 mid-morning
- Life Center March 13 morning
- Twin Lakes Liquor Store March 13 mid-afternoon
- Ad Astra Restaurant March 13 6:30 p.m.
The health department is urging everyone to call their health provider if they believe they have been exposed and have symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms include a temperature of 100 or higher, cough and shortness of breath.
“You are reminded to follow CDC guidelines, wash your hands often, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and stay calm,” Kassebaum said.
(1) comment
This virus is being spread by people unaware they have it... 50% of infected people in Italy have shown zero symptoms, and the mortality rate is still rising. They are now seeing over 4k new cases every day even with their quarantine. If you've been to walmart or other any store where large crowds are or have previously been there's a good chance you could be infected. People are predicting hospitals will start to be overwhelmed on Friday... this virus is extremely contagious. It can live for several hours in the air and for days on hard surfaces. I've even been letting amazon packages sit in the corner a few days before opening them. Be mindful and proactive!
