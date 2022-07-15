William Joseph Hill of Emporia died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at his home. He was 91.
Bill was born on November 19, 1930 at Carthage, Missouri the son of Lee S. and Nellie Pearl Berkeybile Hill. He married Helen Evans on September 8, 1949 in Carthage, Missouri, she survives at the home.
Surviving family members include: wife, Helen Hill of Emporia; sons, William Joseph Hill, Jr. of Joplin, Missouri, and Robert E. Hill of Bella Vista, Arkansas; grandchildren Justin F. Hill, Jared Hill, Aaron Hill, and Ashton Hill; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister and two brothers.
Bill served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1953. He worked for Sears for many years before he owned and operated Hill’s Appliance Store in Emporia.
Bill requested his body be donated to the University of Kansas School of Medicine for study and educational purposes. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
