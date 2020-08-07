At approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning, Lyon County Deputies and Lyon County/Emporia Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 2400 block of Road F for a report of an injury accident.
Lyon County Deputies arrived on scene and found a 2010 Chevrolet Impala in the creek on the east side of the road. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Howard Wesley Brammell II of Admire. The two passengers of the vehicle were identified as 16-year-old Savannah Ray and 19-year-old Michael Codney, both of Emporia.
It was determined all occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident. The three occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries with one being transported by Lyon County/Emporia EMS to Newman Regional Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.