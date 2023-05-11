The City of Emporia announced the selection of Brandi Galbreath as the new Community Housing Coordinator Thursday afternoon.
Galbreath started in her new role on May 8. According to a written release, she is responsible for the administration of and coordination of the ADA compliance programs, serves as liaison to assigned boards, and assists with social service and other grants for organizations within the city and community at large.
“We welcome Brandi to our team as the city’s new community housing coordinator,” said Community Development Coordinator Jeff Lynch. “We look forward to her enabling our citizens obtain improved housing, accessibility, and fair employment opportunities.”
The city identified that a Community Housing Coordinator position was needed to offer the community a Fair Housing contact and an ADA coordinator for the city earlier this year.
Galbreath brings nine years of experience to her role. She most recently served as the outreach manager for KansasWorks Southeast, where she worked with community partners throughout seventeen counties in southeast Kansas focusing on community outreach and community engagement workshops.
Galbreath also holds a bachelor's degree in human and social services from Ottawa University.
“One of my goals during my first year, is to become better acquainted with municipal government," she said. "I’ve had the opportunity to work in state government and now I get the opportunity to better understand the elements of city government to ensure effective and positive representation within my community."
Galbreath said she's also looking to contribute to the planning and implementation of a new strategic plan, headed by the city's Human Relations board.
She said she hopes "to be instrumental in creating and establishing effective and innovative advancements and opportunities for the people of Emporia."
Galbreath will also maintain a network of area social service agencies, receive and assist the community with landlord and tenant issues, and coordinate the processing and investigation of complaints alleging discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodation.
Galbreath said she believes the best way to address and strengthen community engagement and remedy any gaps or concerns felt by the community, include effective listening, maintaining, and creating authentic connections, building trust, and being responsive to the needs of the community.
“I have been blessed during my time in Emporia and have worked, met, and been mentored by some wonderful individuals," she said. "I look forward to having meaningful conversations and working together to create long-term solutions, making Emporia a great place to live and work.”
For questions, please contact the City of Emporia, Community Development Office at 620-343-4285.
