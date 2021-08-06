Two women have been arrested in connection to a hit and run crash involving a bicyclist and subsequent kidnapping in Emporia, the Emporia Police Department reported Friday afternoon.
Analysa Tamez, 26, and Mariah Lopez, 27, both of Emporia, were arrested Friday afternoon and booked into the Lyon County Detention Center each on a charge of Kidnapping, Tamez with an additional count of Aggravated Battery.
According to a release from Captain Lisa Hayes, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday night near the intersection of E. 9th Ave. and East St.
Tamez is suspected to have been driving south on East Street in a 2009 Chevy Aveo with Lopez as a passenger.
The vehicle allegedly struck 26 year old bicyclist, Christan Jenkins, of Emporia, who was eastbound on 9th Avenue at the time of the crash. After the crash, Tamez and Lopez are suspected to have put Jenkins in the back of the vehicle and drove around Emporia for approximately 30 minutes before letting her out near her home.
Jenkins’ injuries consisted of broken teeth and significant facial injuries.
The Chevy suspect vehicle was located with significant damage to the windshield late Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.