In response to a statement from NCAA President Mark Emmert earlier this afternoon in regards to the COVID-19 dilemma, the University of Central Missouri has suspended ticket sales for the NCAA Central Region Tournament this weekend in Warrensburg.
The Emporia State women's basketball team is one of six others, in addition to UCM, who is scheduled to play.
More information will be provided by the university media departments when it is available.
ESU is scheduled to play in the final game on Friday, at 7:30 p.m., against fifth-seeded Southeastern Oklahoma State.
