The Emporia Gazette
Fire crews responded to a structure fire nine miles outside of Emporia Friday afternoon.
Battalion Chief Ryan Conley said that around 2:15 p.m., dispatch toned Lyon County Fire districts 1, 4 and 5 to respond to a structure fire at 1341 Road R, located southeast of Emporia.
“We arrived on scene to have heavy smoke coming from the attic,” he said.
Preliminary reports indicated that the kitchen was on fire but Conley said that there were no injuries.
“We were pretty happy to hear it was reported that every person was out of the structure and we were able to confirm that pretty early on,” he said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“At this point, we’re not sure what’s going on as far as cause and origins,” Conley said.
