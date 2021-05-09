Gracie Gilpin, Kaylee Thomas and Kaylee Reimer each had three-hit games to fuel the Emporia High softball team past Kapaun Mt. Carmel 18-9 in a back-and-forth affair Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans fell behind 3-0 after one inning but came back to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the second, thanks in part to an inside-the-park home run by Reimer. Kapaun went back on top 5-4 in the bottom of the second before Emporia scored a run in the third and another in the fourth to regain a 6-5 advantage. Not to be outdone, the Crusaders put a statement four-run fourth to match its largest lead at 9-6.
However, with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, the Spartans exploded for six runs to swing the game in their favor. Rylea Harris came on to pitch in relief in the bottom of the fifth and worked around a one-out double to hold Kapaun off the scoreboard, and then did the exact same thing in the bottom of the sixth.
Emporia replicated another six-run inning in the top of the seventh to double up the Crusaders 18-9. Harris pitched her third scoreless frame in the seventh to give her team the win.
Spartan head coach Aaron Hammond said he was impressed by his team’s ability to stay mentally engaged in a protracted game highlighted by several drastic momentum shifts.
“Well, it was a grind, for sure,” he said. “I mean, we’re going on two and a half hours to play a seven inning ball game, so I would say I’m proud of the girls and how they stayed locked in for such a long, long battle with a good team like Kapaun so I’m very pleased.”
Emporia collected 18 hits in the game, with every Spartan who took an at-bat getting at least one hit. In addition to the trio of three-hit games, the Spartans got two hits each out of Harris, Maddyn Stewart and Addison Kirmer.
“We hit the ball very well and they threw a pitcher in there that is a lot different than anything that we typically see and it took us about an inning and a half to adjust, but once we did, the girls started really putting the ball into play and hitting it hard,” Hammond said.
Two of Gilpin’s three hits were triples, and she said she thought her team’s offensive performance was an important late-season shot in the arm.
“It felt really good,” she said. “It was a good confidence boost and I think that’s what our whole team needed to get better coming into regionals.”
But hers weren’t the only extra-base hits the Spartans recorded, as Harris, Shaylee Ginter and Maddyn Stewart each had a double.
“It felt really good,” Stewart said. “I just wanted to score my teammates in and put a few more runs on the board.”
Gilpin started in the circle for Emporia and struck out four while allowing nine runs -- eight earned -- on 10 hits and four walks in four innings.
“[My pitching] definitely could have been better but I had strong defense to back me up,” she said.
Harris pitched the final three innings, allowing zero runs on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
This was the Spartans’ final regular season game and they now have a week off before regional play begins. Hammond said that time will be spent convalescing from a long season and simply enjoying the sport of softball.
“We have had a few soft tissue injuries so we are going to do some active recovery this week, just trying to keep kids mentally locked in, that’s the big thing,” he said. When it’s this late in the season and you have a long week of practice, it can be kind of a grind, so we want to probably make things a little bit fun too, try to make them realize that this is still a game and something that is not all business all the time.”
Emporia -- 0; 4; 1; 1; 6; 0; 6; -- 18; 18; 3
Kapaun -- 3; 2; 0; 4; 0; 0; 0; -- 9; 13; 4
