American Legion Post No. 5 is seeking the return of its US flag and POW flag after both items were stolen early Monday morning.
Post No. 5 Representative Ron Whitney said the theft occurred around 3:15 a.m. Monday morning. The items were removed from the main pole at the legion, located at 2921 W. 12th Ave.
"We are currently reviewing surveillance video to determine the identify the thieves," Whitney said in an email. "It would be best if the thief would return the flags to the Legion ASAP. No questions asked."
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Emporia Police Department at 343-4200.
(1) comment
Wow this is one of the most scummiest things anyone could ever do. So disrespectful.
