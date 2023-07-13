An Oklahoma-based healthcare company is putting the final touches on its Emporia location.
Signage has gone up at Xpress Wellness Urgent Care, located at 2031 W. Sixth Ave., and Allison Railsback, MSN, APRN-CNP has been hired as the site provider.
According to the company’s web site, Railsback moved to Kansas in 2005 before heading to Iowa in 2019. In 2023, she moved to a farm outside of Lebo with her husband and two children.
Railsback has worked as a nurse educator, in the emergency room and as a nurse case manager for home health care. She began her nurse practitioner career in 2022 after graduating from Walden University with her MSN.
Xpress Wellness Urgent Care promises to provide same-day treatment for children and adults suffering from non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, as well as occupational medicine, sports medicine, computerized radiology services, lab services, diagnostic testing and EKG services on-site.
Xpress Wellness has 33 locations throughout Kansas and Oklahoma, with its closest urgent care center to Emporia located in Manhattan and Junction City. A new location is also planned in Lawrence.
You can follow https://www.facebook.com/XpressWellnessEmporia for more information.
