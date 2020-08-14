The MIAA CEO Council has announced all MIAA fall sport competitions will be suspended until January 1, 2021. For Emporia State, this impacts the sports of football, soccer, volleyball, cross country and tennis.
"We very much so [have concerns]," said ESU Athletics Director Kent Weiser in reference to the incoming loss of revenue for the school and its sports programs. "You can't put a dollar amount on how much ticket revenue you're going to lose, how much corporate sponsorship money you're going to lose ... we'll try to salvage some of that...
"The thing that you can't look at and put a dollar amount on are the face-to-face engagement opportunities that you have with people. When donors come back on Homecoming with everybody feeling good, and they get to see the old place, and they get to go into the locker room ... you just can't put a dollar figure on it ... We're going to try to get creative, but that is a real concern."
The Association additionally announced it will delay a decision on the winter sports competition schedule until Oct. 1, at the latest. The conference office has also canceled the 2020 MIAA Virtual Football Media Day in light of the suspension of the MIAA football schedule.
"Today is hardest on our players," said Emporia State Head Football Coach Garin Higgins. "We want to thank all of them for being first class through uncertain times, huge challenges, testing, and regulations. Their dedication never wavered and have gone way above and beyond and makes me proud to be their coach."
"In the back of our minds, we always kind of knew this was a possibility," added Jace McDown, a redshirt senior linebacker. "Right now, I'm happy because I think the NCAA is going to allow us to not lose a season [of eligibility] because of this. As long as I get one last full fall, I'll be fine with it. I would honestly rather have a last normal fall with the fans and everything than have a 7-game schedule worth nothing."
The suspension, conference leadership said, came as a result of the COVID-19 Global Health Pandemic, the NCAA announcement cancelling fall National Championships and the recently released NCAA Board of Governors' directives regarding the re-socialization of collegiate sport. Still, the MIAA will continue to explore the possibility of a limited number of competitions in football, volleyball, men's soccer, and women's soccer in the spring, as permitted by the NCAA.
"The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continues to be the association's top priority," stated President Steve Scott of Pittsburg State University, chairperson of the MIAA CEO Council. "The MIAA is taking these important actions today to help our athletic departments comply with these new NCAA membership requirements, and to assist our campuses as we continue to address this public health crisis."
All NCAA athletically-related activities (in all MIAA sports), including in-season practices, out-of-season practices, weight training, team athletically related meetings, and voluntary workouts directed by staff or in institutional facilities shall be permitted this fall based on each institution's ability to comply with the Aug. 11 NCAA Policy Clarifications document regarding the requirements for each division to conduct fall non-competition activities. The MIAA is still evaluating how those athletically-related activities will be conducted and when they may start.
"The MIAA CEO Council will continue to monitor this fluid and evolving situation for college athletics, and make necessary changes to this plan per updated NCAA guidance and restrictions," said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy.
