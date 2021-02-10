Gustavo Murillo-Espinoza, of Emporia, is a University of Kansas nominee for a Harry S. Truman Scholarship award.
Murillo-Espinoza is one of four nominees from KU to be nominated to compete for the national award, which provides up to $30,000 for graduate student.
The awards are given to college juniors for leadership in public service. They are highly competitive, with only about 60 Truman Scholars named nationwide each year.
Murillo-Espinoza is majoring in molecular, cellular & developmental biology and a minor in Latino/a studies. The son of Silvino and Veronica Murillo, he graduated from Emporia High School.
Murillo-Espinoza is a member of the University Honors Program, the Multicultural Scholars Program and TRIO STEM, and he was selected as a freshman for the Center for Undergraduate Research’s Emerging Scholars Program. He continues to work in the biomolecular lab of Joanna Slusky, associate professor of molecular biosciences.
Murillo-Espinoza is involved in several organizations for fellow Mexican and Hispanic students, including Phi Iota Alpha, and the Kansas City Hispanic Development Fund. KU Endowment selected him for the Tradition of Excellence Scholarship based on his leadership with these organizations.
For the past two years, Murillo-Espinoza served as a student leader for OPTIONS, a pre-semester program for first-generation, low-income and underrepresented students. Murillo-Espinoza is a chemistry tutor for the Peer-Led Undergraduate Supplement program and is a student ambassador for TRIO and the University Honors Program.
