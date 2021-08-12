The United Way of the Flint Hills has joined the growing number of organizations to cancel and postpone upcoming events.
The organization announced the cancellation of its upcoming Campaign Kickoff scheduled for Aug. 19 due to the increase in COVID-19 infections in Lyon County. The Campaign Kickoff was to be held in collaboration with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce’s August Business After Hours.
According to a written release, United Way felt "[a]s a community leader in COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts" it was was important to support the continued health of the community and Kickoff participants.
"Given the social nature of the event, the anticipated number of attendees, and the size of the event venue, United Way did not feel confident it could effectively enact mitigation measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the release stated.
Staff, board members and the 2021-22 Drive Chair Mike Argabright are disappointed not to be able to bring this event to the community. However, as was done in 2020, a substitute event is being planned in lieu of the regular Kickoff.
This year’s Drive-Thru Food Drive will be held from 4:30 - 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the northwest corner of the Lyon County Fairgrounds. All donations will be given to United Way’s Community Partners to help them support the needs of individuals struggling with food insecurity.
To donate to the United Way, please go to uwfh.org/donate.
