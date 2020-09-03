Redbud tree giveaway
The Emporia Lions Club will give away container-grown redbud from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Emporia Farmers Market. The Lions have been upholding this tradition since 1939 and have 750 trees to distribute this year. More than 10,000 trees have been given away since 1939.
The Lions partnered with local 4-H groups this year, who will receive up to 50 trees to distribute and plant.
Remaining trees will be given away at the Saturday Farmers Market on Sept. 19. The Cleve Cook/Lions Foundation furnished the funds to purchase the trees.
Labor Day quilt show
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve’s annual Labor Day Quilt Show is 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Saturday - Monday in the historic stone barn.
Celebrate the history of 1930s Great Depression era quilts. Our annual 3-day quilt display has changed. The barn will display a selection from hundreds of patterns over the years.
Tallgrass is located at 2480B K-177 in Strong City.
Lyon County Republicans
The Lyon County Republicans will open their headquarters at 1109 Commercial St. at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple events are planned for the evening including featured speaker, Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
Girl Scout recruitment
The Girl Scouts are invite girls interested in joining a troop to a recruitment event, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Kiwanis Shelter at Peter Pan Park.
Learn new skills and have new experiences. Text GIRLSCOUTS to 316-768-4932 for more information.
EMPORIA AREA RETIRED SCHOOL PERSONNEL
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will not meet today or on Oct. 2.
MUPP Board location change
Due to social distancing concerns, the September MUPP Board meeting will be held at the large meeting room in the Lyon County Annex, 402 Commercial St., Room 114. The meeting will be held at noon Tuesday.
Sales in September
First Christian Church, 12th Avenue and Market Street, will have a “Sales In September” of clothing and household items from 9 - noon each Saturday in September in the north parking lot, weather permitting.
East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club
The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club, the ECKT’S, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Conference Room at the Burlington Library located on Hwy. 75. Members are asked to bring their own Brown Bag meal to be eaten before the meeting.
The ECKT’s is a family organization and a chapter of the not-for-profit, National Model T Ford Club of America. Owning a Model T is not a requirement for membership. All meetings are open to the public, please feel free to visit. For additional information call Bud Redding 785-733-2124.
American Legion meets
American Legion Post 5, located at 2921 W. 12th Ave., holds membership meetings the fourth Tuesday of each month. For more information, call the Legion at 342-1119.
One Lane Road to
perform at VFW
Cherryvale’s One Lane Road will perform at VFW Post 1980 for a night of great music and dancing, 7 - 10:30 p.m. Sept. 19, at 932 Graphic Arts Rd.
Admission is $5 per person. All are welcome to attend.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church will serve from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sundays via curbside pick up.
To-go meals available for pick-up while supplies last
Mobile resource bus
The Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas Mobile Resource Bus is scheduling a stop in Emporia to assistant with food, clothing, books, personal hygiene items, diapers and season items. Appointment services for rental assistance and utility assistance can be made two weeks prior to the visits.
The bus is scheduled to be at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 205 S. Lawrence St., from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.
Call 913-433-2039 to schedule an appointment.
