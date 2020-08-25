Flint Hills Technical College has seven students in quarantine after one student tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to Vice President of Student Services Lisa Kirmer, the students each had exposure to one student.
"We currently have seven students in quarantine who had possible exposure to our positive student," she said. "They are in various classes and programs."
On Friday, Emporia State University reported three positives for COVID-19 and had one student in on-campus isolation housing. A total of 10 students had been tested on campus so far.
