John Wesley McCoy of Olathe, KS died Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was 55.
Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday, February 28th at the McGilley & Frye Funeral Home in Olathe which has the arrangements.
God Bless you folks for helping Lyn. She is a sweetheart.
Brilliant! Thank you, Hopkins! Thank you, Teachers!
A special shout-out to Karen Horton, teacher extraordinaire.
LOL like your style!
