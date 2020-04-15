Joyce M. Whitson, age 84, died on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Meadowlark Hills-Scenic House, Manhattan, KS.
She was born on June 22, 1935 in Olpe, Kansas the daughter of Vernal & Mary (Phillips) Grieder.
Private Graveside Services will be held at a later date in Sunrise Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas.
Online condolences may be
left for the family through the
funeral home website at:
