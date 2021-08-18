The Emporia Fire Department responded to reports of the smell of smoke at The Villas at Emporia apartment complex Wednesday morning.
The call came in around 8:20 a.m. and when EFD arrived, firefighters noticed smoke in an apartment.
“There was a light haze of smoke in just one singular apartment,” said Battalion Chief Ryan Conley. “Fire crews were able to isolate a hallway AC unit that had malfunctioned. It was burning up. It had an electrical issue.”
Conley said that fire crews shut off the unit to keep the situation from developing into something more serious and then cleared smoke out of the area. It took approximately 15-20 minutes.
Fire crews then notified the apartment complex’s management so that maintenance could take a look at the unit.
No other apartments were affected by the situation, although Conley acknowledged there may be a slight smell of smoke in the hallway.
Conley said there didn’t appear to be any human error with the AC unit’s malfunction and reminded apartment dwellers to take any fire alarm seriously, even if it seems like a nuisance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.