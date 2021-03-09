Lyon County Public Health reported three new positives and 14 new recoveries, Monday afternoon, bringing the total number of active cases to 14. The county has not seen an active caseload this low since early July 2020.
Overall, 4,096 cases have been reported since March 2020, including 4,001 recoveries and 81 deaths. There are two deaths pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
There are three active hospitalizations according to public health’s COVID-19 database.
Statewide, there were 590 new cases and four new deaths reported by KDHE since Friday, bringing the Kansas total number of infections to 296,451 and deaths to 4,816.
Gov. Laura Kelly proclaimed March 7 as COVID-19 Memorial Day, marking the one-year anniversary of the day the first case was identified in Kansas.
There are several ways to get tested for COVID-19 in Lyon County. Visit publichealth.lyoncounty.org to get tested through Lyon County Public Health.
Call your health care provider and explain your symptoms for a referral to get tested through public health or Newman Regional Health’s drive-thru testing lanes.
You can also visit Newman Express Care after hours or the emergency department for life-threatening symptoms.
Or, visit GoGetTested.com to schedule a test.
