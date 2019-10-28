WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Fifth-ranked Central Missouri likely felt it should have taken a 2-1 lead into the half with its Sunday afternoon match against Emporia State.
ESU had similar feelings about its 2-1 advantage with less than six minutes to play in regulation.
Neither lead stood for long, leading to five-and-a-half minutes of overtime before the Jennies prevailed with a goal over the outstretched right arm of ESU keeper Jillian Patton for a 3-2 win.
“We just wanted to come in and keep the ball on their half when we could and get some opportunities out of it,” ESU Head Coach Bryan Sailer said. “We knew we could play with them. We figured this was going to be a close one ... we just couldn’t hold on at the end.”
In a potential pursuit of first place in the MIAA, ESU and UCM battled to a 1-1 tie at halftime, though the Jennies appeared to have scored the go-ahead goal in the 39th minute, though it was quickly waved off due to an offsides call.
That left the UCM sideline quite ruffled, but that sentiment became shared late in the second half.
It was the 82nd minute when freshman Mackenzie DiMarco added to her MIAA-leading total of goals, burying a shot to give ESU the lead and less than eight minutes remaining.
Two minutes later, in an attempt to clear the ball from the Hornets’ goal box, the Hornets were tagged with a yellow card and foul, giving the Jennies a penalty kick.
The shot was good and the game was all tied up once more.
“Our kids are battling, but there was no clear foul there,” Sailer said.
UCM missed wide on a final shot attempt in regulation, while DiMarco had a shot deflected away from the front of the goal early in overtime.
Overall, ESU outshot the Jennies 15-12, though both squads had an equal seven on goal.
Where UCM dominated was possessions near the goal as it had 12 corner kicks to just one for Emporia State. ESU’s back-line defense at times struggled to clear the ball out, but held its own at refuting a number of shots or runs.
“I love the way we came out,” Sailer said. “We set the tone early. We weren’t going to be pushed around, we were the aggressors. I was happy with that, how we fought all game long.”
The UCM victory poised the Jennies for a likely MIAA regular season title. A win by Emporia State would’ve allowed it to vault into first place of the standings. As it stood, the loss dropped the Hornets to third in the conference with two games remaining.
Perhaps the shiniest of the silver lining for ESU’s weekend was the return of several players from injury, including senior defender Chloe Flynn and freshman Ella Woermann, both of whom had missed multiple games in recent weeks. With half the roster, at various points in the season, missing time it was a needed sight for the Hornets.
“We are getting healthier,” Sailer said. “We had more bullets today and that was good. We go into next week even healthier. We have a great opportunity in front of us to get a top-three seed. Even though it’s not the number one spot, we’re doing pretty damn good.”
