William Leigh Selbe of Emporia died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. He was 75.
William was born on September 11, 1944 in Kansas City, Kansas the son of Fenton Leigh and Edith Harbour Selbe. He married Fabiola Gascon on August 12, 1971 in Tudela, Spain. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Fabiola Selbe of the home; sons, Mitchel and Michelle Selbe of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Raymond Selbe of Pinedale, Wyoming; daughter, Elena and Justin McDaniel of Williamsville, New York; grandchildren, Destiny Selbe, Cameron Selbe, Camille Selbe, Charlise McDaniel, Robyn McDaniel, and Justin McDaniel; sisters, Marjorie Christy of Oak Grove, Missouri, and Jerre Roller of Garden City, Missouri.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister Betty Selbe.
Bill was a Nuclear Engineer at Wolf Creek Nuclear Plant. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Duplicate Bridge Club. He was a very proud graduate of Kansas State University, having run varsity track and having completed his nuclear engineering degree there. Bill and his wife were avid travelers and he was proud that he could say he had visited all 50 states. One of his greatest joys was his family. He was an avid genealogist, having traced his family roots over 12 generations.
Private Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia with burial open to the public following at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Emporia. All social distancing guidelines to be followed. The family request no flowers with memorial contributions to the First United Methodist Church or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas, 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.