The Lyon County Sheriff's Office was one of only 27 in the state to receive AAA's highest designation among its traffic safety awards.
The department was certified platinum by the organization.
AAA Kansas announced announced today that 51 law enforcement agencies — comprising 38 police departments and 13 sheriff’s offices — throughout the state are being honored with AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Awards for their 2019 work to keep roadways in their cities and counties safe through a variety of initiatives and programs.
The awards have been presented annually since 2011 by AAA Kansas to community law enforcement agencies for their efforts to successfully and cost-effectively improve local traffic safety. The agencies are scored and recognized for their efforts in multiple categories, including education, emergency medical response, enforcement and engineering.
“Our police departments and sheriff’s offices in Kansas do an excellent job in keeping motorists, cyclists and pedestrians safe in their communities,” said Shawn Steward, Public Affairs Manager for AAA Kansas. “We salute these 51 law enforcement partners — a record number receiving this honor — for their commitment, hard work and, in many cases, creative community engagement, in delivering effective and successful traffic safety programs.”
The winning law enforcement agencies will be recognized by AAA Kansas with presentations and award plaques in their communities in the coming weeks and months. The honored agencies and their award levels are as follows:
Agency - 2019 Award Level
Andover Police Department - Platinum
Arkansas City Police Department - Platinum
Atchison Police Department - Platinum
Barton County Sheriff's Office - Silver
Basehor Police Department - Silver
Bonner Springs Police Department - Platinum
Brown County Sheriff's Office - Platinum
Caney Police Department - Platinum
Cheney Police Department - Platinum
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office - Platinum
Cloud County Sheriff's Office - Gold
Coffeyville Police Department - Gold
Concordia Police Department - Gold
Dodge City Police Department - Platinum
El Dorado Police Department - Platinum
Fort Scott Police Department - Platinum
Franklin County Sheriff's Office - Silver
Gardner Police Department - Silver
Hays Police Department - Platinum
Hiawatha Police Department - Gold
Horton Police Department - Gold
Independence Police Department - Gold
Johnson County Sheriff's Office - Gold
Kansas City Kansas Police Department - Platinum
Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office - Gold
Leawood Police Department - Platinum
Lenexa Police Department - Platinum
Linn County Sheriff's Office - Gold
Lyon County Sheriff's Office - Platinum
McPherson County Sheriff’s Office - Silver
McPherson Police Department - Silver
Miami County Sheriff's Office - Platinum
Mission Police Department - Platinum
Olathe Police Department - Platinum
Osawatomie Police Department - Platinum
Overland Park Police Department - Platinum
Parsons Police Department - Platinum
Pittsburg Police Department - Platinum
Riley County Police Department - Silver
Roeland Park Police Department - Platinum
Salina Police Department - Platinum
Saline County Sheriff’s Office - Silver
Seneca Police Department - Platinum
Shawnee Police Department - Gold
Spring Hill Police Department - Platinum
Tonganoxie Police Department - Platinum
Wamego Police Department - Silver
Wellsville Police Department - Silver
Westwood Police Department - Platinum
Wichita Police Department - Gold
Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office - Gold
Six Kansas law enforcement agencies have earned a AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Award in each of the nine years the awards have been given: Andover Police Department, Arkansas City Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Olathe Police Department, Pittsburg Police Department and Shawnee Police Department.
