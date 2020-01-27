Lyon County Sheriff

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office was one of only 27 in the state to receive AAA's highest designation among its traffic safety awards.

The department was certified platinum by the organization.

AAA Kansas announced announced today that 51 law enforcement agencies — comprising 38 police departments and 13 sheriff’s offices — throughout the state are being honored with AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Awards for their 2019 work to keep roadways in their cities and counties safe through a variety of initiatives and programs.

The awards have been presented annually since 2011 by AAA Kansas to community law enforcement agencies for their efforts to successfully and cost-effectively improve local traffic safety. The agencies are scored and recognized for their efforts in multiple categories, including education, emergency medical response, enforcement and engineering.

“Our police departments and sheriff’s offices in Kansas do an excellent job in keeping motorists, cyclists and pedestrians safe in their communities,” said Shawn Steward, Public Affairs Manager for AAA Kansas. “We salute these 51 law enforcement partners — a record number receiving this honor — for their commitment, hard work and, in many cases, creative community engagement, in delivering effective and successful traffic safety programs.”

The winning law enforcement agencies will be recognized by AAA Kansas with presentations and award plaques in their communities in the coming weeks and months. The honored agencies and their award levels are as follows:

Agency - 2019 Award Level

Andover Police Department - Platinum

Arkansas City Police Department - Platinum

Atchison Police Department - Platinum

Barton County Sheriff's Office - Silver

Basehor Police Department - Silver

Bonner Springs Police Department - Platinum

Brown County Sheriff's Office - Platinum

Caney Police Department - Platinum

Cheney Police Department - Platinum

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office - Platinum

Cloud County Sheriff's Office - Gold

Coffeyville Police Department - Gold

Concordia Police Department - Gold

Dodge City Police Department - Platinum

El Dorado Police Department - Platinum

Fort Scott Police Department - Platinum

Franklin County Sheriff's Office - Silver

Gardner Police Department - Silver

Hays Police Department - Platinum

Hiawatha Police Department - Gold

Horton Police Department - Gold

Independence Police Department - Gold

Johnson County Sheriff's Office - Gold

Kansas City Kansas Police Department - Platinum

Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office - Gold

Leawood Police Department - Platinum

Lenexa Police Department - Platinum

Linn County Sheriff's Office - Gold

Lyon County Sheriff's Office - Platinum

McPherson County Sheriff’s Office - Silver

McPherson Police Department - Silver

Miami County Sheriff's Office - Platinum

Mission Police Department - Platinum

Olathe Police Department - Platinum

Osawatomie Police Department - Platinum

Overland Park Police Department - Platinum

Parsons Police Department - Platinum

Pittsburg Police Department - Platinum

Riley County Police Department - Silver

Roeland Park Police Department - Platinum

Salina Police Department - Platinum

Saline County Sheriff’s Office - Silver

Seneca Police Department - Platinum

Shawnee Police Department - Gold

Spring Hill Police Department - Platinum

Tonganoxie Police Department - Platinum

Wamego Police Department - Silver

Wellsville Police Department - Silver

Westwood Police Department - Platinum

Wichita Police Department - Gold

Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office - Gold

Six Kansas law enforcement agencies have earned a AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Award in each of the nine years the awards have been given: Andover Police Department, Arkansas City Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Olathe Police Department, Pittsburg Police Department and Shawnee Police Department.

