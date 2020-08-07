Lyon County Public Health officials reported three new positives and two recoveries, Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 80.
The report came after health officials confirmed the 14th COVID-related death in the county, Friday morning. The patient, who died Wednesday, was a white woman in her 80s.
To date, the county has recorded 696 total cases of COVID-19, including 603 recoveries and 14 deaths. Four patients are currently hospitalized.
With questions on how a COVID-positive patient gets counted as a recovery coming into The Emporia Gazette offices daily, we turned to Public Health Nurse Melissa Smith for clarification.
Smith said COVID patient is counted as a recovery when they have met Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines for release from isolate. That means, she said, that while they may no longer be contagious, the individuals may also not be truly “recovered” in the true sense of the word.
“This criteria is set on what studies have shown the contagious period to be,” she told The Gazette. “So, although a patient may be released from isolation by us, they may not feel completely ‘well’ enough to go fully back to all normal activities. It just means they are not considered to be contagious any longer.”
The current criteria to be considered recovered from COVID-19, the patient must be at least 10 days post their initial onset of symptoms and at least three days with no fever and a general improvement of symptoms.
“The minimum amount of time a person will be on isolation is 10 days,” Smith said. “Some that are ill may be on isolation for just the 10 days and others may run a fever for a couple of weeks or be really sick for a month. If someone is asymptomatic, the isolation period is 10 days after the test date before we move them to a ‘recovered’ status.”
For some, lingering issues may hang on after they are considered recovered from the disease.
“Many of our positive patients will have the lingering cough and lingering fatigue,” Smith said. “Those are probably the most common that we have heard. And some take a bit for that sense of taste and smell to return if they lost that during the illness.”
As of Friday, there were six active clusters in Lyon County, accounting for 62 active cases. There are three active cases associated with the meatpacking industry, out of 199 overall positives. There are three active clusters associated with private industries, accounting for six active cases out of 146 total cases.
Two active clusters are attributed to long term care. As of Friday, there were 53 active cases and six deaths.
Surrounding counties have started seeing an uptick in cases.
Chase County has reported 42 new cases since July 31.
Morris County reported four new positives between July 31 - Wednesday.
Wabaunsee County was reporting four active cases and one hospitalization out of 42 overall cases as of Wednesday.
Osage County was reporting six active positives as of Thursday.
Coffey County was reporting three active positives as of Friday, after two new recoveries.
Greenwood County reported two active cases Friday.
