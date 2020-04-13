One person was transported Monday evening after a two-vehicle collision just east of Emporia.
At 5:41 p.m., Lyon County Sheriff's deputies and Emporia - Lyon County EMS responded to the report of an injury accident near the intersection of Road 175 and Road N5.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Early, through investigation, deputies learned 22-year-old Emporia woman Zulema Renteria was driving eastbound in the 1300 block of Road 175 in a 2007 Chevy Impala. She was making a left turn onto Road N5 when a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by 28-year-old Jamie Muckenthaler of Lebo was attempting to pass.
Just prior to the Impala completing the left turn, Muckenthaler struck the rear bumper on the driver's side of Renteria's vehicle.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Renteria was taken to Newman Regional Health by ambulance with minor injuries.
