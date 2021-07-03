Emporia State athletic director Kent Weiser is cautiously supportive of the interim name, image and likeness policies that were somewhat abruptly introduced by the NCAA’s board of directors on Wednesday.
The move was a monumental about-face by the organization, which has maintained for decades that student-athletes profiting off of their NIL would spoil college sports’ veneer of amateurism. Now, college athletes can enter sponsorship deals, make personal appearances, monetize their social media accounts, host camps and clinics or partake in any number of other possibilities to earn money off their sports prowess.
Weiser said that he and the rest of the Emporia State athletic department think that the changes the NCAA has made are “the right thing” and that this will allow student-athletes “to be treated like other students, like non-student-athletes.”
However, the suddenness with which the shift occurred has left many across the country unsure of the finer points of execution.
“We kind of know what we need to do, but I think we’re trying to find out how we need to do it,” Weiser said while addressing the media Thursday afternoon. “Part of the guidance that we’ve got so far is that student-athletes need to inform the universities and the athletics department of their NIL activities. Exactly how they do that, when they do that, who they report that to are all questions — procedures — that need to be ironed out.”
The NCAA’s decision to lift its NIL restrictions came just hours before laws disarming those same policies were set to go into effect in 12 states on Thursday, the impetus being that the NCAA wanted to avoid having athletes in some states free to receive NIL compensations while others were not. But because the new policies were rolled out so rapidly, they’re not nearly as comprehensive as anyone would like.
For instance, what is the university’s minimum and maximum responsibility in regard to assisting the student-athlete with their NIL goals?
“That’s one thing I’m a little concerned about, is the amount of advice and how we would give that advice,” Weiser said. “ … Student-athletes are available to hire agents and so I don’t know if there will be an agency registry and what the institutional responsibility is for that. We would want to make sure we give good advice, if we give it, and at least point them in the right direction.”
Each school will be able to establish its own rules about player conduct when it comes to NIL compensation.
For example, Clemson has restricted its student-athletes from engaging in NIL activities in team uniforms or facilities; from using any university intellectual property; from participating in NIL during classes, practices or competitions; and from signing deals without the prior knowledge of the university.
Weiser expects that Emporia State will need to do something similar and said that he has been in contact with the university’s president, attorney and director of marketing to initiate those discussions.
But beyond practical questions of implementation at the institutional level are more existential questions of what the far-reaching consequences of the NCAA decision could be for Emporia State. Some have conjectured that local sponsors of whole athletic departments could start redirecting their funds toward individual players.
“It’s all speculative right now. We don’t really know that that’s going to happen, but it’s not too far of a stretch to say, ‘Now that someone has been a sponsor at football games and now they want to sponsor this individual, so if they only have so much money, where are they going to spend it?’” Weiser said. “That’s a reasonable concern, but none of that has happened yet. And it certainly could.”
No one really knows how the new NIL policies will look in practice. While the general sentiment in the college sports world seems to be that this move is the correct one at least from an ethical perspective, there also seems to be agreement that the transition won’t be without its hiccups and growing pains.
Despite the uncertainty and despite the hard work still ahead, Weiser expressed confidence in his department’s ability to adapt to this new horizon.
“Right now, [there’s] more questions than answers, but we’ll be ready by the time school starts and by the time August 1 rolls around,” Weiser said. “In the meantime, we’ll help everyone as much as we can.”
I don't know what "NIL" stands for. This is never explained in this story. Shouldn't it be?
