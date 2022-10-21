Gordon Frederick Schadt was born September 18, 1945, in Marysville, Kansas to the late Marvin and Florence (Kirby) Schadt. He passed away at his home in Anchorage, Alaska, on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the age of 77.
Gordon grew up in Emporia, Kansas where he graduated from high school and college. He then moved to Denver, Colorado where he taught English for five years before entering law school. He graduated from the University of Denver in 1975 and moved to Anchorage, Alaska where he spent the remainder of his days. Gordon was an excellent real estate attorney. In 2012 his peers voted him one of the best lawyers in America — an honor he was very proud of.
Though he had many talents, Gordon’s biggest achievement was raising his beloved family. He actively participated in supporting his kids’ latest endeavors. From allowing the band to practice in his house, to rolling the grill up to the tennis court to make hot dogs and hamburgers for everyone, he was ever present, ever supportive and loving to all.
Those who knew Gordon will remember his kindness, his unwavering support and gentle demeanor. His undeniable presence drew people in — and he maintained relationships with all of those people. He was rarely the loudest in the room, but you always knew where he was. He had a deep chuckle, a twinkle in his eye, a wonderful sense of humor, a sharp wit and a deep love for his family.
His love for travel had taken him on several wonderful trips with his sons overseas, as well as many trips through the states with family members.
He was as steady a person as anyone could find — a true diamond in the rough. His presence will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
He is survived by his sons, Cale (Ronny) Helland, Kevin (Amy) Schadt; two granddaughters, Sutton & Emma; sisters, Elinor Cowell, Margaret (Paul) Brokaw, Grace Dragonfly; nine nieces and one nephew.
Celebration of life to happen in the Spring.
