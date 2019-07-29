An accident involving a motorcycle and a truck occurred at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and State Street just before 11 a.m. Monday morning.
Radio traffic indicates the driver of the motorcycle has a broken leg.
According to law enforcement officials, the motorcyclist, identified as a 20-year-old male, collided with the side of a white Ford F-150. The truck was pulling out at the State St. stop sign to turn west on Sixth Ave. The driver of the truck was identified as a 45-year-old male. He did not experience any injuries. The motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital. No names have been released.
“I was driving east in Sixth Street, and I watched the white truck pull north on State," a witness on the scene said. "It kind of slammed on its brakes before the motorcycle hit him, and then the motorcycle tried to slam on his brakes too, and it flew him into the side of the truck. The motorcycle and his body hit the truck, and then he fell on the ground.”
We will update with more information as it is released.
