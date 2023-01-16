Myron Max Hinz, 91, of Emporia, Kansas entered into heaven on January 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Services will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. The Harold “Skinny” Spatz American Legion Post #323 of Lebo will be providing military honors at the graveside.
Myron requested any donations received be sent to Messiah Lutheran Church, 1101 Neosho Street, Emporia, KS 66801.
Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
