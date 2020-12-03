Santa's elves are at it again.
Emporia Main Street has partnered with USD 253 Emporia Public Schools to help brighten up the holidays for teachers, administrators and staff throughout the district this year.
Now through Dec. 14, community members can purchase a special Emporia Main Street gift certificate through the Emporia Main Street web site and have it designated to be delivered to a specific USD 253 employee.
Community Development Coordinator Jessica Buchholz said the certificates can be used at more than 200 locations around city and 100% of the purchase price goes right back to the local business.
"Since so many kids are remote, we know it will be hard for parents to send a 'thank you/holiday gift,'" she said.
Buchholz said educators need support now more than ever and the program allows the community "to show that support and help local businesses during this difficult time."
And, she said not to forget school helpers like lunch room attendants, bus drivers and janitors that make schools great places for Emporia kids.
To purchase a certificate, go to the EMS Square Store at https://emporiamainstreet.com/events/usd253-gifts and choose the gift certificate and souvenirs option and click on the USD 253 Logo.
In the first box, select the amount you want to give and in the second box, type a message to the recipient. This will be included with their certificate (make sure to your name/child's name here).
In the third box, type the name of the recipient, their position/grade, and school. For example: Mrs. Educator, math strategist, Walnut.
Choose quantity: If you want to order for multiple people, you will need to add each one to your cart and go through the steps for each recipient.
Go through the check out process and select the "shipping" option.
You can put your own address, but Main Street will deliver the gift certificates directly to the school/office where the staff member is located between Dec. 15 - 16.
If you want them sent to your home, Main Street asks community members to purchase the regular certificates. Each certificate will include a list of businesses the gift certificate can be redeemed at and personal message from the sender.
Need help with a name? For the USD 253 Staff directory, visit www.usd253.org/online-staff-directory.
