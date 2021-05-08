Cam Geitz threw a complete six-strikeout game and tallied his team’s only RBI as Emporia held off Dodge City in a pitcher’s duel Friday night.
The win was the Spartans’ (6-11) first since April 12. Head coach Aaron Markowitz said that it was nice to play a team like Dodge City (13-5), against whom Emporia doesn’t usually play.
“We hit a pretty tough stretch of six games against league opponents and it was kind of refreshing to see someone that we don’t know a whole lot about and just go out and play and take care of ourselves,” he said.
Although the contest was played in Emporia, the Spartans took on the role of the away team and began the game at-bat.
In the top of the first, Ethan Garate hit a one-out single and moved to third when Kadyn Williams reached on an error by Dodge City’s second baseman. Geitz then chopped a ball to the shortstop, who threw to third to tag out Kadyn Williams for the second out of the inning.
However, most importantly, Garate scored to give Emporia a 1-0 lead.
The Red Demons got runners on base in three of the first four innings, but Geitz’s effective pitching and the solid defense behind him kept those runners from advancing beyond first base.
Meanwhile, after a shaky first inning, Dodge City pitcher Matt Friess settled in and sent the Spartans down in order in the second and third innings.
Williams led off the top of the fourth with a single, but Geitz’s bunt attempt was popped up and caught by the catcher to retire the first out with Williams still at first. However, Friess tried to pick off Williams, but his throw cruised wide of first base. Williams bounced back to his feet and raced to second and then to third.
A pitch to Bobby Trujillo skipped in the dirt and got away from the catcher, allowing Williams to scamper home and give Emporia a 2-0 advantage.
That run would prove to be decisive.
Geitz gave up his only walk of the game in the bottom of the fifth when he put Aaron Trent on first base with one out. Trent would later steal second. Geitz came back to strike out Alec Mendoza for the second out and had Tucker Smith down to his final strike before Smith drove a single to center field to put Dodge City on the board.
With the Spartans holding a slim 2-1 lead, Camden Kirmer doubled to lead off the sixth and was pushed to third on a Garate groundout. The Red Demons intentionally walked Williams to put runners at the corners with one out.
Geitz hit a well-struck line drive back to the pitcher Friess, who reached out his glove with a prayer and snagged the ball. Thinking on his feet, Friess threw to first to double up Williams and end the inning with Kirmer stranded at third.
Dodge City put the tying run on base with a one-out single by Erubiel Duron in the bottom of the sixth. Duron stole second on the first pitch to the next batter Alden Knedler and moved to third on the throw to first after Knedler struck out on a dropped third strike.
But Geitz remained cool under pressure and coaxed Aidan Sowers into popping out to the shortstop Williams to end the inning, leaving Duron at third.
“He had a great head on his shoulders pitching,” Markowitz said. “He was throwing strikes, he was getting ahead, which is something we’ve struggled with this year and that was great to see for him.”
The Spartan defense stepped up in the bottom of the seventh when a hard ground ball by Remmington Miller forced Williams to retreat to his right, gather and make a quick move to first. The throw wasn’t perfect, but first baseman Chance Gilpin made the scoop to register the first out of the inning.
Then Trent struck out, Mendoza flew out to center and Emporia won the nailbiter.
Along with Geitz’s four-hit pitching performance, Markowitz credited the Spartan defense, which did not commit a single error and held a Dodge City team that was scoring more than nine runs per game to just one.
“All of those guys playing behind [Geitz] there, it was awesome to see, they were confident getting the ball hit their way,” he said. “ … Our defense wants to ball. They’re on their toes, they’re ready for every play.”
Coming into Friday’s game, Dodge City was ranked eighth in 6A by the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches and had won 11 of its last 13. While Emporia effectively shut down the Red Demons’ offense, pitcher Matt Friess held the Spartans to just five hits.
“They’re a good team, obviously. … Their pitcher pitched a great game, you’ve got to tip your hat to him,” Markowitz said. “But I think we made some strides at the plate still because we were swinging. A lot of times this year when we’ve seen a pitcher like that, we’ve been on our heels and afraid to pull the trigger. … We made some mistakes, but we were right there to pick each other up.”
With regional play beginning May 17, Markowitz said that a win like this one can give his team confidence to make a late season run, even though it has endured some difficult stretches this year.
“We were all talking after the game about how, you know, who knows what can happen?” he said. “ … The seniors went out with the win on senior night and then let’s see how many more wins we can get and see if we can keep surprising people.”
Emporia -- 1; 0; 0; 1; 0; 0; 0; -- 2; 5; 0
Dodge City -- 0; 0; 0; 0; 1; 0; 0 -- 1; 4; 2
W: Geitz (7 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 6 SO, 1 BB)
L: Friess (7 IP, 0 ER, 5 H, 3 SO, 1 BB)
Hits -- Emporia: Kirmer, Garate, Williams, Gilpin, Kinsey. Dodge City: Rodriguez, Duron, Sowers, Mendoza.
RBI -- Emporia: Geitz. Dodge City: Mendoza.
