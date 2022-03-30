The main suspect in the 2017 killing of an Emporia teenager has 30 days to find a new attorney after his defense lawyer withdrew Wednesday.
Charles O'Hara said his decision to withdraw was based on a meeting Tuesday with Samuel Garcia. Garcia, 22, is in Larned Correctional Center for other crimes.
“After the meeting, I was informed of some things ... in relation to some things that were said, that put me in a position that I cannot represent the defendant,” O'Hara said. “Something that was said that cannot be resolved.”
During a 15-minute video conference hearing, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler described the motion from O'Hara as citing “irreconcilable differences” with Garcia. Wheeler speculated there was some sort of conflict.
O'Hara said from Wichita that he didn't want to provide more specifics, “because I don't want to cause any damage to the defendant.”
Garcia said nothing about it from Larned, except to agree that differences existed.
Garcia is accused of shooting Jesus Avila, 17, in rural Lyon County on Sept. 5, 2017, then setting a vehicle on fire and leaving him to die. He faces at least seven charges, including first-degree murder.
O'Hara's withdrawal disrupts the projected timeline in bringing Garcia to trial. Wheeler noted a preliminary hearing was scheduled to begin next week.
Another complication stems from the fact that Garcia had to hire a Wichita attorney in the first place.
“I think we've used up all of the attorneys in this community that would be available to represent you, that don't have conflicts already,” Wheeler told Garcia.
O'Hara said he would suggest names of other possible attorneys to Garcia's family. Wheeler scheduled a new hearing for Garcia on Thursday, April 28, noting it might come down to the court appointing a lawyer.
Several other young men were arrested last summer for Avila's death.
The next hearing for Alan Alanis, 20, is scheduled for Thursday, April 7. The Lyon County court docket indicates it will include “expert witness” testimony.
Final pretrial hearings for Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 22, and Armando Nunez, 21, are scheduled for Wednesday, April 27.
Cornejo-Campoverde is scheduled for trial on murder charges Monday, May 2. Nunez will be tried for aggravated robbery then, if something happens to delay the other case.
Jovan Pecina, 21, is also charged with murder. His next pretrial appearance is set for 4 p.m. Aug. 17.
