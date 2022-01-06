Vickie K. Seastrom, 65, of Emporia, Kansas died Sunday, January 2, 2022 at her home.
Vickie was born May 19, 1956 in Harveyville, Kansas the daughter of Melvin and Nellie (Strun) Chenoweth. She held three bachelor degrees and had worked in many different jobs, most recently as a housekeeper. Vickie was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Emporia and very active in the church.
On August 1, 1976 Vickie married Jeff Seastrom in Harveyville. He survives of the home. Other survivors include: daughter, Abigail Seastrom of Topeka, Kansas and grandchildren, Tyler Seastrom, Arionna Seastrom, Teagen Starkey and Ashlyn Starkey. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Ryan Seastrom.
Cremation is planned with services at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com.
(1) comment
Vickie is my Sister by Choice. She and Jeff, and Chuck and I grew very close through the shared experiences of the loss of our beloved Sons. Because of Vickie's love and compassion, she reached out to me when I was so lost in grieving. Though going through the challenges of ever-changing treatments for a life-changing illness, she remained always positive and continued encouraging others. She has always been an amazing woman, and my life has changed forever because of her. I love you Vickie, and you will always be a part of me. Until we meet again.......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.