Rep. Tracey Mann has announced mobile office hours for Lyon and Chase County constituents during the month of July.
Lyon County office hours are set for 1 - 2 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Emporia Public Library's large meeting room, 110 E. Sixth Ave.
Chase County office hours are set for 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Grand Central Hotel & Grill, 215 Broadway St.
Mann's staff is available to help community members with veteran services and benefits, social security applications, obtaining passports, Medicare and Medicaid assistance, Internal Revenue Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture, federal grant applications, and all other federal agencies.
Constituents needing assistance with other issues should call Mann's Manhattan office at 785-370-7277, or his Dodge City office at 620-682-7340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.