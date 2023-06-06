I sure have been hearing an awful lot about Duke’s mayonnaise. I’d never heard of it before, but all my southern friends have been waxing rhapsodic.
“There’s no mayonnaise like Duke’s!” “I never use anything other than Duke’s.” Even my nifty new-ish cook/art book “A Good Meal is Hard to Find,” described as a love letter to the women and foods of the Deep South, contains references to Duke’s.
Growing up in the semi-deep South (not really; central Arkansas) we had Kraft. Kraft Miracle Whip, actually. At some point in high school I actually had Kraft Mayonnaise and there was no going back.
Then, as I worked through graduate school for Fascinating Foods of Memphis, I learned to even make my own mayonnaise.
Evidently, Ms. Eugenia Thomas Duke learned to make her own mayonnaise, too, back in the early 1900s in South Carolina. When a National Guard training camp opened near her home in Greenville, Camp Sevier, Eugenia started making and selling sandwiches to the hungry troopers about to go fight in the first world war.
More than 80,000 troops trained during the camp’s brief existence. That’s a lot of sandwiches! Eugenia earned enough to buy a delivery truck, and when the camp closed she moved shop to the Ottaray Hotel in downtown Greenville. Her new spot was called Duke’s Tea Room, est. 1920.
In 1923 she was persuaded to start bottling her mayo and business grew to the point she sold the company in 1929, staying on as head sales manager before relocating to sunny California.
Things were just fine and dandy for the company as they added the usual “lite” version and one with olive oil. 2017 was the centenary of Eugenia Dukes’ creation and this appears to be the impetus for a national push by the brand. So that must be why everywhere I turn all I hear about is Duke’s Mayonnaise.
“Duke’s — It’s got Twang!” is the new tagline, and — having been acquired by a conglomerate in North Carolina, Duke’s now has flavored mayonnaises, mustards and — gasp — even barbecue sauce.
I feel better knowing that Duke’s hadn’t really made it west of the Mississippi in the 20th century, therefore I am not missing some Southern food rite of passage that everyone else in my neck of the woods got to experience.
As this particular mayonnaise is on every endcap in just about every store in town, I bought a jar. My tastes have moved from Kraft to Hellman’s to Burman’s, depending on the price point and without much change in taste. I know that before the pandemic I would get brand-name mayo on sale for $1.69, and now you’re lucky if you find it for $3.99. So, I take spending more than $4 for a jar of mayonnaise very seriously.
Curiosity got the best of me. My jar of Duke’s was $5.69. I hauled out my jar of Burman’s and downed a half-teaspoon. Creamy, almost buttery, smooth and just a touch of sour.
Then I popped the lid on the Duke’s. Same color, same consistency and mouthfeel, but — woah — it really is tangy! The exclusive use of egg yolk (no whites), cider vinegar as well as distilled vinegar, and extract of paprika definitely add some character to this mayo: rich, with a kick.
Duke’s is not a neutral sandwich spread for your BLT; Duke’s will step right up and say you are having a BLTD. I think Andy and I will use Duke’s for certain things, and maybe regular mayo for others. Word on the culinary street is you must use Duke’s for pimiento cheese, so that is on my list.
Here’s a recipe from “A Good Meal Is Hard to Find” by cook Martha Hall Foose and painter Amy C. Evans. They’ve collected or created stories and scenarios that combine food and reminiscences, tall tales and dreams. The book is appropriately subtitled “Storied Recipes from the Deep South.” (Chronicle Books, San Francisco, 2020).
Each recipe begins with a little something to set the stage:
“Camille’s grandmother loved Duke’s mayonnaise and costume jewelry. Given the right crowd, she could pass them both off as the real thing.”
Let’s get cooking!
V V V
CAMILLE’S BRIDGE CLUB EGG SALAD
Serves four
7 hard-boiled or steamed eggs, peeled
1/3 cup very finely chopped celery stalk and leaves
1 green onion, both white and tender green parts, very finely chopped
1/4 teaspoon finely ground white pepper
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/2 cup Duke’s mayonnaise
1 Tablespoon yellow mustard
Cut your eggs in half and crumble the yolks into a medium bowl. Add the celery, green onion, pepper, salt, mayonnaise and mustard.
Grate the egg whites on the large-holed side of a box grater. Fold the whites into your yolk mixture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.