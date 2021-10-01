MATFIELD GREEN — It is said: Music is the sound of art. Both music and visual art are merged in “Peace on the Prairie,” a collaboration by singer-songwriter, Annie Wilson, and artist, Susan Rose.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Pioneer Bluffs presents “Peace on the Prairie,” featuring an art exhibit by Susan Rose, a conversation with Rose and Wilson, a concert by Wilson - also known as the Flint Hills Balladeer - and her Tallgrass Express String Band, a music-and-art video by Dave Kendall, and an informal reception.
This event is also Tallgrass Express’s CD Release Concert, with all ten songs from their new album Peace on the Prairie, volume 4 in their Songs of the Flint Hills series.
The art exhibit and video will be in the 1915 barn at Pioneer Bluffs, a historic Flint Hills ranch near Matfield Green. Weather permitting, all other activities will be outdoors. The program concludes at 5:00 p.m.
“As Susan completed each of her 12 paintings illustrating my song lyrics, I was in awe at how she created these beautiful scenes I was trying to convey in the words of my song,” said Wilson. “It is one of the greatest honors of my life that Susan chose to do this project.”
In describing her work, Rose says, “My paintings are inspired by the beauty of the prairie, the sky and the creatures that call it home. I am particularly drawn to capture the play of light and shadow on the local landscape, and focus on the small, but beautiful, elements in nature that are easily overlooked or taken for granted.”
Beverages and snacks will be served during the reception. To ensure sufficient snacks are available, and plenty of chairs are out, reservations are requested but not required. RSVP on the Facebook event page or to Executive Director, Lynn Smith, at lynn@pioneerbluffs.org or 620-753-3484.
Donations are appreciated and will support future program events.
Masks are required inside the barn, one of the Covid precautionary measures taken for public safety.
Visitors are invited to come early and explore the grounds, bring a picnic, or hike the new nature trail.
Pioneer Bluffs is a nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve and share the ranching heritage of the Flint Hills, located on Flint Hills National Scenic Byway K-177, 14 miles south of Cottonwood Falls or 1 mile north of Matfield Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.